If Looks Could Kill

Reuters/Jeenah Moon

If you’re familiar with the Algonquin Hotel, you may also have heard of the spot’s famous cat Matilda. There has been a series of rescue cats, the females all named Matilda and the males named Hamlet, roaming the hotel since the 1920s when my favorite literary and theatrical luminaries were also staggering around the place. Over the last few years, the Algonquin kept on staff someone whose job it is to act as caretaker for the current Matilda. What is the caretaker’s title? I’m glad you asked. It’s CCO – Chief Cat Officer. I think I’ve hit upon my next career…

The cat’s role is to “reign over the front desk,” and people come from all over the world to see the famous feline. There have even been books written about the cats! The hotel also holds an annual cat fashion show to benefit various pet-friendly organizations.

You can check out the current Matilda/Hamlet on The Algonquin Hotel’s Instagram and you can see some of the amazing cat fashions in the WWD (!) online album here.