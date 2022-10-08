Repost: Getting Wiggy!

“Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” – Carl Jung

10/30/16: A few years ago, I was considering creating a horror host personality. I was going to call her Ghoulia Child, and she was going to be a horror chef. Then I found out there was already a horror host with that name. I sulked a little, then I abandoned the idea. Haven’t thought about it since, but when I came across the amazing wigs by the U.K. artist who goes by the name Ghoulia Peculiar, I felt an instant kinship.

Of course, as much as I liked her name, I was also completely drawn to her over-the-top dramatic designs. And the playfulness of her photo styling made me long for a life full(er) of club clothes and costume opportunities. You know, like the life of a horror host. Certainly Ghoulia Child would have found plenty to love in this shop!

Epilogue: Ghoulia Peculiar’s Etsy shop seems abandoned, but you can still check out her wares on Facebook.

All images property of Ghoulia Peculiar, used with permission. Sort of.