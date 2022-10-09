Repost: Last-Minute Costume Ideas and Other Funny Stuff

10/27/15: Today, you’re in for a treat. I recently found the very funny parenting blog, The Ugly Volvo. Whether you have kids or just know a few, this blog is full of deeply, wonderfully funny stuff. You are going to want to share this with every exhausted, exasperated parent you know (which is all of them, of course).

First up is the post that inspired me to talk about the blog this week, “10 Super Super Super Low Budget Costumes for Kids.” It includes practical ideas like this:

“Low on cash and time? Have your three year-old go as a tornado– it’s as simple and inexpensive as giving them a can of soda.”

Another of my faves is the piece “Toddler Course Catalog: Spring 2015” which includes such gems as “Where to Leave Legos So That Your Parents Will Step on Them in the Dark” and “Introduction to Not Sharing.”

And the third article I’m leaving you with had me howling on the subway. “10 Quick, Easy Meals for Moms!” includes the very valuable advice:

“Do not add brussels sprouts to whatever you are cooking in a crock pot because no matter how aromatic and wonderful the rest of the ingredients are, you will come home to a house that smells like a giant yeast infection.”

And if you don’t have time for a lot of reading, give my favorite of her graphic posts a try. Here’s the pure, unadulterated genius that is “Fence Posts.”

I’m sure you’re going to love this woman’s writing. I am still binge reading her when I have time, but I haven’t gotten through it all yet, so feel free to shout out (and then type) your favorites!

You can follow The Ugly Volvo on their website.