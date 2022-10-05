I first tumbled to the clothing company Alice + Olivia when founder Stacey Bendet’s beautiful, colorful home was featured in Architectural Digest in August. Her home is very much on-brand with her clothing, and I found it all cheerful and fun to look at. The apartment is in the amazing Dakota on the Upper West Side, a building I walk past and drool over regularly.

She shares the amazing 6,800 apartment with her film producer husband Eric Eisner and their daughters. Lucky, lucky, lucky!

“If you’re a creative person, there are certain spaces that just feel right to you—you just kind of feel the energy.”

I’ve posted below first photos of her fun and fancy apartment followed by fashions from her clothing brand. Both her design style and her clothing take clear inspiration from retro looks. It all looks like it was discovered in a high-end vintage clothing store. I love that about her work!

You can follow Alice + Olivia on the brand’s website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.