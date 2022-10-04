Repost: Darling Deco

Sorry for the repost, kiddies, but work things got away from me and I just plain ran out of time. I’ll do better tomorrow…

11/27/16: Etsy maker RedGateArts creates and sells glorious Art Deco-style prints. When I first saw the print above, I was absolutely blown away to learn that the illustration was recently created. Artists Ruth and Kate’s classic style really appeals to me.

“Here at Red Gate Arts we are passionate about classic design. Taking our inspiration from Art Deco & Vintage styles we aim to produce new and exciting designs that pay homage to the past.” -About Ruth Sampson

These prints are so stylish, I want to hang them in every room. The animal prints would be a stunning and classy inspiration for a child’s room, and I would love to line a long hallway with a series of the travel or advertising-style prints!

You can shop RedGateArts on Etsy.

All photos property of RedGateArts, used with permission.