My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Darling Deco

by

art 1

RedGateArts

Sorry for the repost, kiddies, but work things got away from me and I just plain ran out of time. I’ll do better tomorrow…

11/27/16: Etsy maker RedGateArts creates and sells glorious Art Deco-style prints. When I first saw the print above, I was absolutely blown away to learn that the illustration was recently created. Artists Ruth and Kate’s classic style really appeals to me.

“Here at Red Gate Arts we are passionate about classic design. Taking our inspiration from Art Deco & Vintage styles we aim to produce new and exciting designs that pay homage to the past.” -About Ruth Sampson

These prints are so stylish, I want to hang them in every room. The animal prints would be a stunning and classy inspiration for a child’s room, and I would love to line a long hallway with a series of the travel or advertising-style prints!

You can shop RedGateArts on Etsy.

All photos property of RedGateArts, used with permission.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Repost: Darling Deco

  1. janhaltn
    October 4, 2022 at 8:42 am

    I have NO problems with re-posts”. Today got me back to the ‘New Yorker” magazine. Really enjoyed it. Hal

  2. lois
    October 4, 2022 at 8:55 am

    I love Art Deco, so all of these are absolutely fine with me!

  3. swallowridge2
    October 4, 2022 at 9:29 am

    Very nice prints. I love this style.

  4. bcparkison
    October 4, 2022 at 9:46 am

    Slow down girl…..these are refreshing…again.

  5. ChrisLomaka
    October 4, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    Sorry, but I only consume the *freshest* of posts. Just kidding 🙂 The animal prints are quite attractive, tho the ones w. ppl are oddly of less interest to me.

