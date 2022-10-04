Repost: Darling Deco

Sorry for the repost, kiddies, but work things got away from me and I just plain ran out of time. I’ll do better tomorrow…
11/27/16: Etsy maker RedGateArts creates and sells glorious Art Deco-style prints. When I first saw the print above, I was absolutely blown away to learn that the illustration was recently created. Artists Ruth and Kate’s classic style really appeals to me.
“Here at Red Gate Arts we are passionate about classic design. Taking our inspiration from Art Deco & Vintage styles we aim to produce new and exciting designs that pay homage to the past.” -About Ruth Sampson
These prints are so stylish, I want to hang them in every room. The animal prints would be a stunning and classy inspiration for a child’s room, and I would love to line a long hallway with a series of the travel or advertising-style prints!
You can shop RedGateArts on Etsy.
All photos property of RedGateArts, used with permission.
October 4, 2022 at 8:42 am
I have NO problems with re-posts”. Today got me back to the ‘New Yorker” magazine. Really enjoyed it. Hal
October 4, 2022 at 2:08 pm
I have been obsessed with The New Yorker as long as I can remember. Such great art!
October 4, 2022 at 8:55 am
I love Art Deco, so all of these are absolutely fine with me!
October 4, 2022 at 2:09 pm
Me, too!
October 4, 2022 at 9:29 am
Very nice prints. I love this style.
October 4, 2022 at 2:09 pm
We have framed vintage New Yorker covers all over the house. I never tire of them!
October 4, 2022 at 9:46 am
Slow down girl…..these are refreshing…again.
October 4, 2022 at 12:01 pm
Sorry, but I only consume the *freshest* of posts. Just kidding 🙂 The animal prints are quite attractive, tho the ones w. ppl are oddly of less interest to me.
October 4, 2022 at 2:11 pm
I like them all, but looking at them again, the ones without people are actually my faves.
