Pretty/Funny

A very dear performer friend told me recently that I was always his retort whenever anyone in comedy said that people couldn’t be both pretty and funny. It was maybe the best compliment I’ve ever received. Sure, it’s nice to be told you’re pretty, but funny? That’s the pinnacle of flattery for me. I’d rather be funny than anything.

Smac McCreanor is definitely pretty, but she’s so completely willing to make herself ridiculous, she might just be the queen of the attractive hilarious people. She’s got a series of “dances” (sort of) wherein she mimics different objects being crushed in an hydraulic press. It’s kind of genius, and it completely transcends language and culture and politics. Unifying non-confrontational comedy is hard, people! And her goofy Hydraulic Press Dance Series videos have accumulated over 150 million views. Good for her!

Her Hydraulic Press Girl videos are truly hilarious, as are her comments choreography bits. Can’t wait to see what she comes up with next!

