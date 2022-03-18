Secret Interiors

Charles Brooks

Photographer Charles Brooks uses special probe lenses and high-resolution cameras to explore the inner architecture of musical instruments. His photos would be completely believable as movie sets or other-worldly spaces. I’m fascinated by how he came to explore the insides of instruments, but I’m sure his successful career as an orchestral cellist got him started.

“I never really knew what was going on inside. That was a realm reserved for the luthier. Occasionally, when an instrument was being repaired, you’d get a rare glimpse inside, which was always a thrilling experience.”

You can hear an interview with Brooks talking about his photography on Radio New Zealand here. And you can learn more about Charles Brooks’s photography on his website and you can see all of his fabulous photography on Instagram.