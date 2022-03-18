My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Secret Interiors

by

Charles Brooks

Photographer Charles Brooks uses special probe lenses and high-resolution cameras to explore the inner architecture of musical instruments. His photos would be completely believable as movie sets or other-worldly spaces. I’m fascinated by how he came to explore the insides of instruments, but I’m sure his successful career as an orchestral cellist got him started.

“I never really knew what was going on inside. That was a realm reserved for the luthier. Occasionally, when an instrument was being repaired, you’d get a rare glimpse inside, which was always a thrilling experience.”

You can hear an interview with Brooks talking about his photography on Radio New Zealand here. And you can learn more about Charles Brooks’s photography on his website and you can see all of his fabulous photography on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Secret Interiors

  1. Prior...
    March 18, 2022 at 6:14 am

    Spectacular photography! Thanks for sharing

  2. lois
    March 18, 2022 at 8:35 am

    I would never even think of taking photos like this. Pretty darn amazing.

  3. janhaltn
    March 18, 2022 at 10:09 am

    AROUND 1958 I was in a large musical instrument store. I played a ‘c’ cord for five or six different pianos and being honest I could not hear the difference between any of them. So a 100K piano sound the same as the 500 dollars one. Just didn’t have the ear. But I know professional concert players do have the ear. This is a very interesting post. Hal

