Repost: Deep Thinkers

4/23/16: Photographer Anne Geier has a real talent for capturing dogs at their most soulful. Her skillful use of nature, of color, of light, all combine to set off the animals’ beauty, but it’s really all about those faces. Those Faces. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that she lives in Tauplitz, Styria, Austria, one of the most beautiful places in the world. I am absolutely captivated with these stunning portraits. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did!

You can see all of Anne Geier’s wonderful photos on her website and on Instagram.