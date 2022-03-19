Repost: Deep Thinkers

4/23/16: Photographer Anne Geier has a real talent for capturing dogs at their most soulful. Her skillful use of nature, of color, of light, all combine to set off the animals’ beauty, but it’s really all about those faces. Those Faces. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that she lives in Tauplitz, Styria, Austria, one of the most beautiful places in the world. I am absolutely captivated with these stunning portraits. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did!
You can see all of Anne Geier’s wonderful photos on her website and on Instagram.
March 19, 2022 at 6:33 am
Awwwwwwww, sweet. She has a good eye and apparently is also a “butterfly whisperer”
March 19, 2022 at 6:39 am
These are delightful, she’s really captured their personalities.
March 19, 2022 at 7:31 am
Puppy eyes…absolutely nothing else like them. These are all so sweet.
March 19, 2022 at 9:50 am
OH great!!! Love all of them — Hal
March 19, 2022 at 10:05 am
People who don’t love animals are just missing out on life.
