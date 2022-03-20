My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Edible Unicorn*

by 2 Comments

*Not a bad pub name

cupcake-1

@christinascupcakes

6/13/17: Today, we explore the gorgeously adorable baked goods by the very talented Christina of Christina’s Cupcakes. I first saw the unicorn macaroon (combining two of my favorite things) above on Pinterest, and knew I had to find its maker. I was certainly glad I did! She makes truly beautiful baked goods in many of my favorite colors.

I couldn’t really find out much about Christina. But though she’s a bit reticent about her personal details, she’s certainly plenty generous with her baking photos and recipes. And if that’s not enough, Christina also posts very watchable tutorials on YouTube.

You can check out Christina’s cupcakes, macarons, and cakes along with her recipes and tutorials on her Instagramblog, and Facebook.

All images property of Christina’s Cupcakes.

(Via)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: The Edible Unicorn*

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 20, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Outstanding. I am a diabetic so most of this post is off-limits to me. But there is no sugar problem looking. Yummie – Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    March 20, 2022 at 10:41 am

    I hope they taste as good as they look.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.