A Care-Free Garden

Shawn Messenger

I have been thinking nonstop about plants for months. We used our old deck wood to make planters last summer, but they’re so big we could never move them once they’re filled, and their spot wasn’t ready until it was way too late to plant anything. I’ve been white-knuckling it ever since, poring over plant and seed catalogs and websites like a fanatic. We’re coming down the homestretch, but it’s still too soon for New York. So when I spotted the cased glass vase above by Shawn Messenger, I was instantly captivated. Her work is so sweet and refreshing, it just felt like spring and hope to me.

“I create my work with attention to detail, expression, and a little mystery so as to draw the viewer into my world. I would describe my work as impressionistic, inspired by flowers and gardens. I use a three-dimensional canvas of glass to produce landscapes with painterly effects. “ – About Shawn E. Messenger

Messenger’s work takes the form of paperweights, bowls, vases, and vessels, and I think they’re just wonderful! As much as I love glass art (and that’s a lot), I love it even more when it is functional.

You can see all of Shawn Messenger’s fun and functional glass work on her website and Instagram, and you can purchase her pieces on Artful Home.