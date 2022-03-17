Repost: Etsomnia™ 283: Supersize Me

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

9/17/20: I passed a woman on my way to work carrying a dumb purse of truly comic proportions. The sight inspired this week’s Etsomnia theme – huge, gigantic, unreasonably enlarged (not what you were expecting, was it?) stuff on Etsy. And though I scrolled past thousands of offerings, I only found two items I truly loved.

Everybody’s got that cousin…

The scale is ridiculous, but the color looks like it would cause cancer.

I guess you could teach your silly little dog to jump through them…

Bigger; not always better.

I think we know where this came from…

“Lolita” hair bow. Why do I think you never read the book?

HOA: homeowners may only have two chairs on their porch.

Me:…

The class of 2020 has had a hard enough year. Don’t make it worse by giving them a dumb giant pencil.

When you want a necklace that shows off your neck muscles AND hides your waist…

“Your dress is hideous.”

“Yes, but look at the pocketsssss…”

How are you supposed to get them in this thing?

Of course it is. Look at the advanced age of your ball!