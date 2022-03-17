Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
9/17/20: I passed a woman on my way to work carrying a dumb purse of truly . The sight inspired this week’s Etsomnia theme – comic proportions , huge , gigantic (not what you were expecting, was it?) stuff on Etsy. And though I scrolled past unreasonably enlarged of thousands , I only found offerings I truly two items . loved
Everybody’s got that cousin…
The scale is ridiculous, but the color looks like it would cause cancer.
I guess you could teach your silly little dog to jump through them…
Bigger; not always better.
I think we know … where this came from
“Lolita” hair bow. Why do I think you never read the book?
HOA: homeowners may only have two chairs on their porch. Me:…
The class of 2020 has had a hard enough year. Don’t make it worse by giving them a dumb giant pencil.
When you want a necklace that shows off your neck muscles AND hides your waist…
“Your dress is hideous.” “Yes, but look at the pocketsssss…”
How are you supposed to get them in ? this thing
Of course it is. Look at the advanced age of your ball!
