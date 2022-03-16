While Golluming around Instagram the other day, one of my favorite hashtags delivered an oldie but goodie. Today, we are going to explore the magnificent, over-the-top world that is Sotheby’s jewelry department.

Widely accepted as the most prestigious auction house in the world, Sotheby’s doesn’t need an introduction. And their social media isn’t just filled with pretty pictures. There are some amazing stories, too. Check this out!

You can see all of the jaw-dropping goodies auctioned by Sotheby’s in their Jewelry department, AND you can even buy some of their pieces without waiting for an auction on their Buy Now Jewelry page. Or if, like me, your budget is Claire’s Accessories not Cartier, more beers than De Beers, closer to Cracker Jack than Chopard, you can just peruse their Instagram and drool. You’ll be in good company.