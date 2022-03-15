My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Cool Cats and Kittens

Josh Agle/Shag

Considering the wildly varied subjects I cover in this blog, you can imagine how badly I confuse my social media advertising algorithms. I get all kinds of wacky suggestions, but every so often, something captures me enough that I can’t resist. That is how I came to discover the wild, joyous, retro art of Josh Agle, A.K.A. Shag. Shag’s art takes its inspiration from commercial illustration from the middle of the 20th Century, and I desperately want to be part of his universe! Adorably, Agle even lives in a mid-century modern home in California. I can just picture him there…

“The paintings themselves celebrate consumerism and consumption on vividly colored sharply rendered panels; the characters drink, smoke and eat in lavish, stylish surroundings. But Shag sees the visuals of his work as window-dressing or stage scenery. He’s more concerned with the themes and narratives in the paintings, and the meanings a viewer might find when he looks at a piece of Shag art.”

– About Shag

The clever Agle is not just good at making beautiful, whimsical art. He’s also a marketing genius! He has his own Shag Store in Palm Springs that offers rare prints, paintings, glassware, books, coasters, tiki mugs, throw pillows and other items, all designed by Shag. It’s definitely moved Palm Springs up on my list of near-future destinations. I have to see this joint for myself!

You can check out Josh Agle’s fun work on his website and on The SHAG Store’s website, Instagram, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Cool Cats and Kittens

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 15, 2022 at 6:32 am

    I adore these! Mid-Century is my jam so I love that the artist is operating within that aesthetic but I mostly love all the narrative possibilities in his work, especially those party scenes. I am following on Instagram now so thanks for the introduction.

  2. janhaltn
    March 15, 2022 at 7:50 am

    I have seen his art, but sure can’t remember where before today. Yes! very interesting. Enjoyed – Hal

  3. bcparkison
    March 15, 2022 at 9:09 am

    What ever.. He does seem to have a following but totally out of place in the boondocks where I live. There is talent that come in all sizes.

