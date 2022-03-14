Pi(e) Day!

Happy Pi Day! I have predictably decided it was a good day to post about pie recipes. Take that, originality!
I’ve made some of them, and I look forward to testing out the rest. Let me know if you give any of them a try. I’d love to hear how they turned out! I’d also love it if you have a favorite sweet pie recipe you’d like to share. Thanks!
- Salted Caramel Apple Pie (SallysBakingAddiction)
- No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie (InsanelyGoodRecipes)
- Fresh Blueberry Pie (TasteOfHome)
- Butterscotch Pie (HandleTheHeat)
- Banoffee Pie (NatashasKitchen)
- Coconut Cream Pie (FoodAndWine)
- Key Lime Pie With Toasted Marshmallow Meringue (Tasty)
- Chocolate S’mores Pie (TasteOfHome)
- Lemon Meringue Pie (FoodNetwork)
- Brown Butter Custard Pie (ParsleySageSweet)
- Gluten-Free Banana Cream Pie (MinimalistBaker)
- Chocolate Peppermint Silk Pie (Tasty)
- Grapefruit-Caramel Meringue Pie (FoodAndWine)
- Buttermilk Pie (SpicySouthernKitchen)
- Grasshopper Pie (TastesBetterFromScratch)
March 14, 2022 at 8:12 am
Can I have a slice of each one? Love pies. I am fairly sure that have tasted each one of these or similar. Can’t remember the name but there was a bakery in St. Louis that had the pie of the week. They were within walking distance. At that time I didn’t worry about diabetes etc. I just ate and ate. and went dancing. Hal
March 14, 2022 at 8:56 am
That sounds like heaven! I’ll take pie and dancing over kale and the treadmill any day!
March 14, 2022 at 8:31 am
I’ve not made her Salted Caramel Apple Pie, but I can say that any recipe on Sally’s Baking Addiction will be delicious. I follow her on Bloglovin’ and have to stop myself from printing out all her recipes. Easy directions, normal ingredients (nothing too weird or $$$). Sally knows her stuff.
March 14, 2022 at 8:58 am
Great tip! Following her now. Thank you!
March 14, 2022 at 8:43 am
When I look back over all of the recipes I copy from blog land and facebook ….they mostly are sweet things ….which we don’t need….but sure are good. I usually stick with apple, pecan or Lemon M which was my late husbands favorite.
March 14, 2022 at 9:01 am
You and me both with printing out the sweets… I gotta stop!
March 14, 2022 at 9:02 am
I recently had to upgrade to a larger recipe box because the dessert recipes (that I will probably never make) were taking up too much room.
March 14, 2022 at 9:01 am
Lemon meringue and key lime are my two faves. I can’t resist either one!
