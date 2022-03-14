My OBT

Pi(e) Day!

Justice of the Pies

Happy Pi Day! I have predictably decided it was a good day to post about pie recipes. Take that, originality!

I’ve made some of them, and I look forward to testing out the rest. Let me know if you give any of them a try. I’d love to hear how they turned out! I’d also love it if you have a favorite sweet pie recipe you’d like to share. Thanks!

Taste of Home

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Pi(e) Day!

  1. janhaltn
    March 14, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Can I have a slice of each one? Love pies. I am fairly sure that have tasted each one of these or similar. Can’t remember the name but there was a bakery in St. Louis that had the pie of the week. They were within walking distance. At that time I didn’t worry about diabetes etc. I just ate and ate. and went dancing. Hal

  2. lois
    March 14, 2022 at 8:31 am

    I’ve not made her Salted Caramel Apple Pie, but I can say that any recipe on Sally’s Baking Addiction will be delicious. I follow her on Bloglovin’ and have to stop myself from printing out all her recipes. Easy directions, normal ingredients (nothing too weird or $$$). Sally knows her stuff.

  3. bcparkison
    March 14, 2022 at 8:43 am

    When I look back over all of the recipes I copy from blog land and facebook ….they mostly are sweet things ….which we don’t need….but sure are good. I usually stick with apple, pecan or Lemon M which was my late husbands favorite.

