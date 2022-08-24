When Life Gives You Lemons

Kiddies, it’s HOT. And when it’s this steamy out, all my body seems to crave is recipes involving citrus. So after have a Spaghetti al Limone so good it made my eyes water last week (Thank you, Bevacco!), I thought a day of lemon recipes was in order. I want Every. Single. One. Right now!
Spaghetti al Limone by The Wall Street Journal
Grilled Lemons from Vindulgence
Italian Lemon Drop Cookies (my fave!) from Bread Booze Bacon
Spinach, Feta & Lemon Filo Pie from Jamie Oliver
French Grandmother’s Lemon Yogurt Cake from The Café Sucre Farine
Lemon Arugula Salad with Pine Nuts from A Cedar Spoon
Lemon Lava Cake from Spaceships & Laser Beams
Skillet-Roasted Lemon Chicken from Food52 (by Ina Garten, of course!)
Slow Cooker Lemon and Lime Pudding from Australia’s Best Recipes (just the name made my eyes water!)
Shaved Parmesan Lemon Brussels Sprouts from The Lemon Bowl
Charred Lemon Gin Sparkler from Serious Eats
Roast Leg of Lamb with Lemon, Garlic, and Rosemary from Martha Steward (obviously)
No-Bake Lemon Cheesecake from The Recipe Rebel
Easy Lemon Butter from The Spruce Eats
Lemon Ricotta Pasta with Arugula from Olive & Mango
Homemade Lemonade from Sugar Spun Run
Charred Lemon Broccoli from What’s Gaby Cooking
Candied Lemon Slices from Pip and Ebby
Lemon Olive Oil Cake from The View from Great Island
Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings from The Recipe Critic
Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches from Just a Taste
Salmon with Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce from Cooking Classy
Glazed Lemon Blueberry Scones from Sally’s Baking Recipes
Zucchini & Lemon Ricotta Flatbread from Toaster Oven Love
Tequila Lemon Daisy cocktail from The Feed Feed
Lemon Vinaigrette from Love & Lemons
August 24, 2022 at 6:30 am
Our new house has a Meyer Lemon tree and I’m quite the devoted fan. Thanks for the recipes. My mother made a lemon bundt cake that I crave every summer, so I am especially interested in that lemon lava cake.
August 24, 2022 at 8:10 am
I gave my sister, who lives in Califiornia a Meyer lemon tree. If I was going to stay here there would be one in my yard. They are the best all purpose lemons ever. Now today’s post. THANKS – I never have enough reciepes. There are some I will be trying soon. Hal
August 24, 2022 at 8:23 am
Lemon Olive Oil cake–the best!
August 24, 2022 at 9:06 am
Oh how I miss my lemon tree!
August 24, 2022 at 9:17 am
I just went on a Pinterest spree and my “What’s For F*cking Dinner” page is full of zest (sorry, couldn’t resist)!
