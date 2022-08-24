When Life Gives You Lemons

Kiddies, it’s HOT. And when it’s this steamy out, all my body seems to crave is recipes involving citrus. So after have a Spaghetti al Limone so good it made my eyes water last week (Thank you, Bevacco!), I thought a day of lemon recipes was in order. I want Every. Single. One. Right now!

Spaghetti al Limone by The Wall Street Journal

Grilled Lemons from Vindulgence

Italian Lemon Drop Cookies (my fave!) from Bread Booze Bacon

Spinach, Feta & Lemon Filo Pie from Jamie Oliver

French Grandmother’s Lemon Yogurt Cake from The Café Sucre Farine

Lemon Arugula Salad with Pine Nuts from A Cedar Spoon

Lemon Lava Cake from Spaceships & Laser Beams

Skillet-Roasted Lemon Chicken from Food52 (by Ina Garten, of course!)

Slow Cooker Lemon and Lime Pudding from Australia’s Best Recipes (just the name made my eyes water!)

Shaved Parmesan Lemon Brussels Sprouts from The Lemon Bowl

Charred Lemon Gin Sparkler from Serious Eats

Roast Leg of Lamb with Lemon, Garlic, and Rosemary from Martha Steward (obviously)

No-Bake Lemon Cheesecake from The Recipe Rebel

Easy Lemon Butter from The Spruce Eats

Lemon Ricotta Pasta with Arugula from Olive & Mango

Homemade Lemonade from Sugar Spun Run

Charred Lemon Broccoli from What’s Gaby Cooking

Candied Lemon Slices from Pip and Ebby

Lemon Olive Oil Cake from The View from Great Island

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings from The Recipe Critic

Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches from Just a Taste

Salmon with Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce from Cooking Classy

Glazed Lemon Blueberry Scones from Sally’s Baking Recipes

Zucchini & Lemon Ricotta Flatbread from Toaster Oven Love

Tequila Lemon Daisy cocktail from The Feed Feed

Lemon Vinaigrette from Love & Lemons