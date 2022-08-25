Mid-Life Crisis

Joep Beving (Photo by Rahi Rezvani)

Dutch composer and pianist Joep Beving knew very early in his life that piano was his instrument, but life had many twists and turns in store for him. The would-be artist decided to abandon his music and instead pursue a career in public policy. It wasn’t until at the age of 38 he found himself with a great deal of time alone with his piano that he again began first playing and then composing music.

Beving’s lyrical, soothing musical style developed in a very interesting way.

“Where once his goal was to hit as many notes per minute as physically possible, his style of playing has changed over the years. His path was illuminated by a piano that Beving inherited from his grandmother when she passed away in 2009. This German instrument insisted on a more gentle touch and a gracious pace, which eventually led Beving to adapt to a more classical vocabulary to tell his story.”

