Mid-Life Crisis

Dutch composer and pianist Joep Beving knew very early in his life that piano was his instrument, but life had many twists and turns in store for him. The would-be artist decided to abandon his music and instead pursue a career in public policy. It wasn’t until at the age of 38 he found himself with a great deal of time alone with his piano that he again began first playing and then composing music.
Beving’s lyrical, soothing musical style developed in a very interesting way.
“Where once his goal was to hit as many notes per minute as physically possible, his style of playing has changed over the years. His path was illuminated by a piano that Beving inherited from his grandmother when she passed away in 2009. This German instrument insisted on a more gentle touch and a gracious pace, which eventually led Beving to adapt to a more classical vocabulary to tell his story.”
You can follow Joep Beving on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
August 25, 2022 at 7:30 am
Outstanding music. I totally enjoyed listening to all of them. Great way to start the day. Hal
August 25, 2022 at 8:22 am
Yes I like his music …puts me to sleep or at least relaxed.
August 25, 2022 at 8:31 am
Such a beautifully delicate way of playing. I’m saving this post to listen to again. And again. Thanks so much, Donna.
August 25, 2022 at 1:38 pm
Beautiful music. I thoroughly enjoyed listening to that as I worked on my laptop. It made all of my admin tasks much more pleasant. Thank you.
