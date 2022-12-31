Repost: Small Hands

12/20/15: I thought the classical music comedy team of Igudesman & Joo was a good choice for the final creative post of 2015. Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo are two of the most flexible, nimble, accomplished musicians I’ve ever heard, but they don’t take themselves or their music too seriously. Their routines are very clever, and I think they go a long way to making classical music more accessible to those who don’t generally enjoy the stuff.

I hope you like them as much as I do!

You can follow the clever Igudesman & Joo on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

And as much as I enjoy the duo on their own, they’re even more impressive with an orchestra!

And Joo even got to play around with Billy Joel!