My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Small Hands

by

joo too12/20/15: I thought the classical music comedy team of Igudesman & Joo was a good choice for the final creative post of 2015. Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo are two of the most flexible, nimble, accomplished musicians I’ve ever heard, but they don’t take themselves or their music too seriously. Their routines are very clever, and I think they go a long way to making classical music more accessible to those who don’t generally enjoy the stuff.

I hope you like them as much as I do!

You can follow the clever Igudesman & Joo on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

And as much as I enjoy the duo on their own, they’re even more impressive with an orchestra!

And Joo even got to play around with Billy Joel!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: Small Hands

Leave a comment

  2. janhaltn
    December 31, 2022 at 9:57 am

    I am laughing too hard to do type this. OK, waited five minutes and was able to type this. Really fun stuff. Hal

    Like

    Reply

