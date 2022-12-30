Since Sunday is the last day for 11 months on which I can tolerate Christmas music, I was very grateful to find these talented children. These are the thoroughly adorbs singers that comprise the acapella group known as Earcandy (yes, Spell Check, it’s all one word. Deal with it). They do some pretty innovative arrangements of some pretty predictable holiday music. It’s fun hearing such old standards revived a bit. Don’t get me wrong: I absolutely love the old versions, but by the end of December, Bing Crosby makes me twitch, and the next person who mentions Mariah Carey to me is getting a punch right in the kisser.

Earcandy started on TikTok. Each of the members were TikTok singers in their own right, and someone came up with the idea of them forming a virtual group (during Covid, of course). The rest is internet history. They all learned how to manage the technology and formed a group that truly feels cohesive. It’s kind of a miracle that such things were possible, actually.

You can hear all of Earcandy’s amazing harmonies on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.