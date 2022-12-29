Fabric Visionary

Today’s wonderful thing was suggested by fellow bloggers Alison and Don of Adventures in Wonderland!
This is the marvelous embroidered textile “paintings” by UK artist Rachel Wright. She takes her inspiration from cityscapes and landscapes, and says she has a particular love of the sea. Using a combination of hand and machine embroidery employing high-contrast threads on paper and fabric, Wright creates her landscapes in a way that makes them almost indistinguishable from those made with paint on canvas.
Wright’s Instagram is full of gorgeous things, but I was particularly fascinated by the in-progress photos that show her process. She starts with a drawing on canvas, then she cuts and pins hundreds of tiny pieces of fabric to the drawing. She then uses embroidery to tie it all together. It’s just incredible the way she pieces fabrics together. What an amazing artist!
You can see all of Rachel Wright’s lovely work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.
December 29, 2022 at 7:45 am
Amazing work! I especially like the light house.
December 29, 2022 at 11:50 am
Those two light house pieces are my faves!
December 29, 2022 at 10:21 am
What more can one say???Beautiful work …wonderful talent.
December 29, 2022 at 11:51 am
I feel like if I had this talent, my house would be even more filled with fabric than it is now! (In other words, Beloved would hate it). It is a wonderful talent, though!
December 29, 2022 at 10:58 am
Home. This is one of those that five stars just is not enough. Beautiful work. I love all of them =- Hal
December 29, 2022 at 11:52 am
I’m glad you’re home safe! Very glad you enjoyed the artist. She’s amazing!
