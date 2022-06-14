My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

For Nannie

by

Lancashire-born13-year-old Cormac Thompson first came to my attention with his recording of the song Empty Chairs at Empty Tables from the musical Les Misérables. The recording was a fundraiser for the UK-based organization Acting for Others, which supports theater workers and performers in need.

The song really spoke to the young Thompson, who was just 11 when Covid lockdown first began. Like all of us, he spent quarantine missing his people. It was his video of Danny Boy, which he recorded for his Nannie who was far away in Northern Ireland, that launched the young man’s music career.

You can follow the talented young Cormac Thompson on his website, his YouTube channel, Instagram, and Facebook. You can learn more about Acting for Others on their website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on "For Nannie

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 14, 2022 at 6:50 am

    He has a lovely voice. I find it both heartbreaking and heartwarming that children have had to figure out new ways to connect to people and lift spirits during the pandemic.

    
  2. bcparkison
    June 14, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Cute kid..My best wishes for him.

    
  3. janhaltn
    June 14, 2022 at 11:42 am

    For all of my 82 years on the planet, I have had a problem remembering names. I can see her face and hear her voice but I can’t remember the girl who people said had the “voice of an angel” name. She is grown up now and is singing pop. With that said, they could say the same of him. He needs a year or two to fill out his range and grow stronger. Hal

    

