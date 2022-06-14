For Nannie

Lancashire-born13-year-old Cormac Thompson first came to my attention with his recording of the song Empty Chairs at Empty Tables from the musical Les Misérables. The recording was a fundraiser for the UK-based organization Acting for Others, which supports theater workers and performers in need.

The song really spoke to the young Thompson, who was just 11 when Covid lockdown first began. Like all of us, he spent quarantine missing his people. It was his video of Danny Boy, which he recorded for his Nannie who was far away in Northern Ireland, that launched the young man’s music career.

