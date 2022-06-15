On the Spectrum

Artist Chris Wood works with small slices of dichroic glass to create assembled works that range from a few inches to spanning entire building facades The reflective nature of the glass and her skilled placement of the slices at differing angles means the pieces are breathtakingly lovely from every angle. This is art I would dearly love to live with!

“I see this artwork as an interpretation of how radiance, much like ideas and discoveries, start from one central point and expand outwards… The whole design is built around Fibonacci’s golden ratio, which we see in natural forms from flowers to animal pattern. I was initially inspired by the nautilus shell. It is a wonderful representation of Fibonacci’s spiral. The form of the shell is structured to provide strength and protection, and the shell itself is iridescent. We find in this a representation of how radiance can be embodied within us, as projected to those around us.” – Chris Wood

