On the Spectrum

Artist Chris Wood works with small slices of dichroic glass to create assembled works that range from a few inches to spanning entire building facades The reflective nature of the glass and her skilled placement of the slices at differing angles means the pieces are breathtakingly lovely from every angle. This is art I would dearly love to live with!
“I see this artwork as an interpretation of how radiance, much like ideas and discoveries, start from one central point and expand outwards… The whole design is built around Fibonacci’s golden ratio, which we see in natural forms from flowers to animal pattern. I was initially inspired by the nautilus shell. It is a wonderful representation of Fibonacci’s spiral. The form of the shell is structured to provide strength and protection, and the shell itself is iridescent. We find in this a representation of how radiance can be embodied within us, as projected to those around us.”– Chris Wood
You can see all of Chris Wood’s amazing work on her website and on Instagram.
June 15, 2022 at 7:31 am
Some where over the rainbow……must run through her head as she works.
June 15, 2022 at 8:03 am
I bet a lot of people would like this. It just isn’t my thing. It is nice to look at, but there are a lot of things that I enjoy looking at, just don’t want any of them in my house. Hal
June 15, 2022 at 10:23 am
Hal–I love your honesty! 😆
June 15, 2022 at 10:22 am
My house faces west, so I imagine my living room exploding with color as the sun goes down on this. Gorgeous!
June 15, 2022 at 1:30 pm
These are absolutely breathtaking and so original. Of course I am golluming over every single piece.
