9/24/20: “Cute” is one of those words that gets wildly overused, especially by the creators of handmade goods. Etsy, of course, is lousy with the stuff. I thought today, I’d take a look at some of the less-deserving items makers have characterized as cute, and, for contrast, a few items I think are certainly entitled to the claim.

No matter how educated I think I am about fetishes, Etsy keeps turning up new ones.

That is one very high cat.

Tea pets are little clay figures tea drinkers keep for good luck, and this little family is making me go squee! By Tangpin

Say it with me: Oh, deer!

They contain salt and pepper, yet they are utterly tasteless!

I know a few little girls* who would lose their minds over this backpack! By PrettierNow

*And a very specific subset of grown men I adore

The seller calls these “trainers.” WTF are they training for?

This ought to put me off pumpkin spice for a while…

I am always looking for fabric for face masks, and these are adorable! By FabricMade

She doesn’t look murdery at all…

“Pigeons in love” headband, now with more poop. Because Etsy.

I love this retro deskpad! By BlushAndThorn

This is how most people’s children’s pictures look to me. Sorry, practically everyone.

A makeup bag featuring nuns. Anyone else confused?

This is me and Beloved exactly! By 3XUdesign

Tooth earlobe stretchers, because ear gauging isn’t creepy enough.

I hate it when my bears don’t line up.