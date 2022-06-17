My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

3 to 1

Steezy is something I’ve never encountered before; it’s an entirely online-based dance school. That’s so interesting! Rather than paying for individual classes, clients instead take a monthly or annual subscription which gives them unlimited access to the site’s 1500+ classes.

In addition to their paid content, there’s plenty of free mini dance tutorials on their YouTube channel, but they aren’t content to limit themselves to training videos. They also mix it up a bit, and I’m especially enamored of their videos featuring choreographers with very different styles doing choreography to the same song. The dancing is amazing, and watching the choreographers’ reactions to each performance makes the videos extra fun.

Their generosity while watching each other makes me feel even more inspired to watch their dance tutorials. Such a clever idea!

You can learn more about Steezy Studio on their website and you can follow them on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

