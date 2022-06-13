Summer Skewered

We love to grill. In fact, we designed our outdoor space so that we could access our grill all year. But there’s something about summer that makes me extra interested in grilled recipes, and one of my favorite things to do on the grill is skewers. If you can get the right combination of ingredients (and cooking times), you can have an entire meal on a stick. That really appeals to me, both as a host and as a guest.
Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Skewers on The Recipe Critic
Grilled Brussel Sprouts Skewers on Cooking LSL
Hoisin Glazed Chicken Kebabs on Healthy Delicious
Halloumi Vegetable Skewers on Serious Eats
Steak and Shrimp Skewers on Gimme Some Grilling
Tomato Gnocchi Kebabs on Delish
Bánh Mì Skewers on Taste of Home
Balsamic Garlic Mushroom Skewers on Paleohacks
Asian Garlic Steak Skewers on The Recipe Critic
Moroccan Grilled Fish Kebabs on The Spruce Eats
Chicken Satay Skewers on Damn Delicious
And if your entrée and sides are coming on a stick, why not offer your appetizers and desserts on skewers as well?
Greek Salad Skewers on Garnish with Lemon
Melon Prosciutto Skewers on Parma Crown
Banana Split Kabobs on Lemon Tree Dwelling
Antipasto Skewers on Valerie’s Kitchen
Summer Fruit Skewers on Feel Good Foodie
Caprese Skewers on Love & Lemons
Strawberry Shortcake Skewers on High Heels and Grills
Watermelon Feta Blackberry Skewers on A Healthy Life
Rainbow Veggie Kabobs on Two Healthy Kitchens
Grilled Bruschetta Skewers on Completely Delicious
Beloved and I are going to be making most of these recipes over the summer, so please comment if you have tried any of them. I’d love to hear what you think!
June 13, 2022 at 7:44 am
After I move I am not going to have a grill. But I got one now and I am going to try a couple of these. Guess I have never had many of these. I did not care for the ones I had. There is always a grill at my son’s house and he will be just a short distance away. I don’t eat onions or peppers, unless they are in Gumbo. Hal
June 13, 2022 at 8:16 am
A lot of work for one and food has just become a problem around here. I will keep this in mind …just in case.
