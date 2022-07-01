Britain’s Got Talent

We are headed out on vacation, so next week will be filled with some of my favorite old posts. Hope you enjoy them. Wishing everyone a happy Fourth!

This is one of my all-time favorite performances from the Got Talent franchise, and I checked for quite some time to make sure I hadn’t posted it before. I can’t imagine how I missed it! It’s the perfect post for a Friday. This is the lovely, creative, and talented Marc Métral and his adorable dog Wendy from Season 9 of Britain’s Got Talent. On the off chance that you haven’t seen this before, I don’t want to spoil the surprise. It’s a good one, and Simon’s face is priceless.

Animal activists were concerned that the dog seemed frightened on stage and started an RSPCA investigation into the dog’s living conditions and health. Happily, the dog was found to be happy and healthy. Of all people, notorious sourpuss Simon Cowell actually helped get the word out there that the dog was, in fact, just fine.

“I thought a lot about the dog act on our show tonight. It’s no secret I love animals.” “I believe if you can show that animals have personalities more people will hopefully respect them and show compassion.” “We asked the RSPCA to see Wendy in rehearsals and I was told she was happy and looked after well.” – Simon Cowell on Twitter

Amazingly enough, the duo only made it to the semi-finals. However, they are still performing. Marc Métral isn’t much on social media, but he does get tagged a lot on Instagram.