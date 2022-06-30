Etsomnia™ 345: Happy Camper

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It will probably surprise no one that I’m not what you’d call a camping enthusiast. I love nature, and being around green things makes me instantly happier, but I cannot abide sharing my space – especially my sleeping space – with creepy crawlies. Therefore, camping is just not for me (unless we’re talking about something like this). That said, I know many people who enjoy the activity, so this one’s for them! Now where did I put that bug spray…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I see what you did there! By Ramshackles

I once saw a mosquito this size on Naked & Afraid. I don’t care how much the prize money is, those people are nuts!

There it is. That’s the other reason I don’t camp.

This handmade carbon steel campfire pan is almost cool enough to make me want to hit the road! Almost. By NewJerseyCraftStore

Very cute personalized travel sign, and it would also be a great privacy tool if you instead ordered it to read “The Clowns.” By ThePaintedOwl89

Do I even want to know?

This is much more my speed. By MarvlingBrosLtd

While a bit off topic, this marvel appeared in my search (presumably because it looks like she’s wearing a tent), and I couldn’t resist.

For my digestive system to function properly, but I require things like doors. and walls, and porcelain. Oh, and toilet paper. AND WHY DOES IT NEED TO BE REFLECTIVE???