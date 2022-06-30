Etsomnia™ 345: Happy Camper

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It will probably surprise no one that I’m not what you’d call a camping enthusiast. I love nature, and being around green things makes me instantly happier, but I cannot abide sharing my space – especially my sleeping space – with creepy crawlies. Therefore, camping is just not for me (unless we’re talking about something likethis). That said, I know many people who enjoy the activity, so this one’s for them! Now where did I put that bug spray…
June 30, 2022 at 6:48 am
Oh my. I will now be having etsomnia flash backs every time I pass a camper on the road.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 30, 2022 at 9:57 am
The campfire pan does look neat but heavy. Too heavy for a bug out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 30, 2022 at 10:27 am
I sure miss my RV days and I might get back into an RV for one last trip to Riverside CA and back. I have seen two of the Motorcycle RVs in use camping. Yes, there are a number of companies that make RVs for motorcycle people. I have ruled out tent camping some years ago. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 30, 2022 at 12:53 pm
Another thing we have in common is enjoying exploring nature but without sleeping or dealing with daily ablutions in the great outdoors. My childhood vacations were always in our family’s touring caravan but at least the walls were solid and there was a distance between where we slept and the ground. Still, I have not maintained that tradition as an adult because – spoiled and prissy though it may be – I like my creature comforts too much. Hot water, a flushing toilet, and some degree of privacy and safety are important to me.
Also, I completely juddered at the thought of reusable butt wipes. I can only take my eco-friendliness so far.
LikeLike