My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Resolution

I am running around the city like a crazy person today, so it seemed fitting that I post something upbeat and high-energy. This is the thoroughly adorable choreography by Liam Michael Scullion. He was one of those follow-the-YouTube-breadcrumbs finds I occasionally find the time for, and I’m so very, very glad he popped up! Scullion was working as a professional dancer in Germany, but wanted to have more creative input, so his 2022 New Year’s resolution was to “conceptualize, create, rehearse, film, and post one choreography project each month.” I am so thrilled we get to reap the benefits of this talented choreographer’s resolution!

Scullion doesn’t limit himself to a single genre of dance, and I’ve really enjoyed watching his explorations. The videos are on the short side, but they’re wonderfully energetic and well performed. I hope you get as big a kick out of his work (and that of his lovely dancers) as I did!

You can see all of the endlessly-talented Liam Michael Scullion’s work on his WordPress blog and on YouTube and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    August 11, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Not sure what Donna is doing with three posts in one day but I enjoyed all three of them. I have never understood what is so magical about a female navel. Cher was the first one to show her’s on TV. Made headlines. No, it makes no difference but all the female dancers kept theirs covered. I watched the dancers on YouTube. That led to more dancers. GREAT morning. Seldom see dancers in heels but it worked with them. Hal

    • lois
      August 11, 2022 at 8:40 am

      I thought the same thing about the three posts in one day! You know, if my waist was that small and my stomach was that flat, I guess I’d want everyone to see it. Well, maybe…
      Remember that quote about Ginger Rogers: She did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards and in heels. Dancers in heels have my utmost admiration.

  2. janhaltn
    September 7, 2022 at 7:41 am

    I stand behind my post above. GREAT dancers. Again, this is a great start to my day today. Hal

