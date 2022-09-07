I am running around the city like a crazy person today, so it seemed fitting that I post something upbeat and high-energy. This is the thoroughly adorable choreography by Liam Michael Scullion. He was one of those follow-the-YouTube-breadcrumbs finds I occasionally find the time for, and I’m so very, very glad he popped up! Scullion was working as a professional dancer in Germany, but wanted to have more creative input, so his 2022 New Year’s resolution was to “conceptualize, create, rehearse, film, and post one choreography project each month.” I am so thrilled we get to reap the benefits of this talented choreographer’s resolution!

Scullion doesn’t limit himself to a single genre of dance, and I’ve really enjoyed watching his explorations. The videos are on the short side, but they’re wonderfully energetic and well performed. I hope you get as big a kick out of his work (and that of his lovely dancers) as I did!

You can see all of the endlessly-talented Liam Michael Scullion’s work on his WordPress blog and on YouTube and Instagram.