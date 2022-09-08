Filling the Gap

Mary Maguire

After studying painting and design at the Rhode Island School of Design (that’s RISD to those in the know), Mary Maguire moved to NYC to work in book and magazine publishing. She illustrated all sorts of things from memoir book covers, cook books, and graphic novels to national magazines. Though the artist worked with many of the biggest names in the business – Vogue, Random House, and Conde Nast, to name a few – it was her stint working with The Muppets as Editorial Director that most fascinated me. She’s clearly a very experienced and well-rounded person, which helps explain why her personal art projects are so darned interesting.

A few decades after moving to and conquering NYC, Maguire moved to a sleepy shore town in Connecticut and set up shop as an antiques dealer, specializing in 19th century art and Americana. Finding it difficult to acquire antique paintings in good condition, Maguire got the idea to start painting her own. Set in antique frames and featuring a somewhat more modern color palette, her paintings took off immediately, and her next career was born.

You can follow the talented, media-savvy Mary Maguire on her website and on Instagram and Facebook, and you can purchase her art on Shopify. And if that’s not enough Maguire for you, you can check out her antique site here.