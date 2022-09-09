Jewelry for Your Ceiling

My darlings, Beloved and I are headed off to a much-needed and anticipated vacation, so I will be putting up a curated list of reposts for the next two weeks. I hope you don’t forget me while I’m lounging on a beach. I certainly won’t forget you!
Today, I’d love to explore something I haven’t taken a long look at in quite a while – lighting design. These are the innovating, unique, endlessly-interesting lights designed by Dilara Store. I’ve never seen anything like their designs, and I find their wares just fascinating. They’re light lighting as art! They make me furious with my low ceilinged little house. I want ceiling bling, too!
You can check out all of Dilara Store’s beautiful wares on Instagram and Facebook, and you can purchase their eye-popping lighting on Etsy.
September 9, 2022 at 6:21 am
I find these intriguing. Definite conversation pieces!
September 9, 2022 at 6:45 am
You are not going to find any of them in Walmart or my house, but they are good looking for the right person. Hal
