My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Jewelry for Your Ceiling

by

My darlings, Beloved and I are headed off to a much-needed and anticipated vacation, so I will be putting up a curated list of reposts for the next two weeks. I hope you don’t forget me while I’m lounging on a beach. I certainly won’t forget you!

Today, I’d love to explore something I haven’t taken a long look at in quite a while – lighting design. These are the innovating, unique, endlessly-interesting lights designed by Dilara Store. I’ve never seen anything like their designs, and I find their wares just fascinating. They’re light lighting as art! They make me furious with my low ceilinged little house. I want ceiling bling, too!

You can check out all of Dilara Store’s beautiful wares on Instagram and Facebook, and you can purchase their eye-popping lighting on Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

2 thoughts on “Jewelry for Your Ceiling

  1. swallowridge2
    September 9, 2022 at 6:21 am

    I find these intriguing. Definite conversation pieces!

  2. janhaltn
    September 9, 2022 at 6:45 am

    You are not going to find any of them in Walmart or my house, but they are good looking for the right person. Hal

