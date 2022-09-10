Repost: Poptails*, Please!

*Because Cocksicles is never going to catch on.

6/12/16: We are in Puerto Rico this weekend for a wedding, and it is HOT! The only thing that would make it better (aside from air conditioning) is a cold, boozy popsicle. So today’s post is chock-full of delicious-looking recipes that I sincerely hope someone makes and brings to me right now. (Hint, hint.)

I am not generally much of a follower of recipes. I typically read them for a list of ingredients, cooking time, temp, and technique, then I put them aside and play until I get what I want. However, I have noticed this doesn’t work so well when making frozen things with liquor in them. If you don’t get the proportions right, they don’t freeze. Can you still drink them? You can, and I have, but that’s not the point.

Beer and Citrus (You read right, and if the reviews are to be believed, they’re definitely worth trying!)

Bellini (During our last trip to Mexico, also for a wedding, it was so hot, all we did was stand around in the pool bar, drinking frozen bellinis. It was a great trip, from what I recall. I was certainly either smiling or sleeping in all the photos.)

Blackberry Goat Cheese (I am so giving this a try!)

Bloody Mary (This is happening in my house for sure!)

Campari Citrus (I’m not a big fan of Campari, but I have friends who would be willing to commit murder for these things!)

Cucumber Gin & Tonic (If it’s cucumber, it’s for me!)

Cucumber Honeydew Margarita (I’m in love with the combination!)

Fig and Port (Just the title makes me tingly! Then again, maybe that’s the heat.)

French 75 (Champagne, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup. That sounds so refreshing!)

Green Grape White Sangria (Yes, please.)

Iced Tea Sangria (Fascinating! Must try.)

Limoncello and Raspberry Whiskey Sour (These are definitely happening this summer.)

Lychee Sakitini (This is the one. This is the one I need someone to deliver to Puerto Rico right now. M’kay?)

Mojito (These would be great to serve at a summer dinner party!)

Peach Bourbon Lemonade (That’s it. There are not enough weekends in the summer for me to explore them all!)

Really Frozen Margaritas (Okay, that’s not what the recipe is called, but it should be!)

Roasted Strawberry Red Wine (I want to go to there.)

Spicy Watermelon Margarita (Swoon.)

Strawberry Champagne (That would work.)

Strawberry Greyhound (As pictured above. Yum!)

Tequila Rose (Very interesting combination!)

White (or Black) Russian (Beloved just whimpered a little. White Russians are her all-time favorite cocktail.)