Repost: Hard and Soft

8/14/16: Shelley Koscielniak is the amazing artist behind the Etsy shop MKWind. When I came upon her work looking for modern jewelry pieces to include in my In the Mood for Modern treasury list on Etsy, I was instantly in love with the beautiful balance she struck between the hard and soft. I’m a fiend for industrial-style design, and these pieces seemed to have one foot in that world while still communicating warmth. There were also familiar-feeling shapes and touches about the pieces that really intrigued me, thought I couldn’t put a label on them until I’d read about the artist.

“Embracing her many art influences, her colour palettes and interpretation of form are inspired by the spontaneity and mysticism of abstract expressionism. Meticulously crafted sculptures reflect the aesthetic of minimalism, modern architecture and Asian calligraphy.” -About MKWind

Asian calligraphy. That was it. That was the connection I couldn’t quite make. When I wrote to her about this post, I asked her to describe her work, and her description summed it up beautifully, “…minimalism … artistry in subtle form … less is more.”

Koscielniak is, by trade, a fine art curator, and she’s clearly bringing all that knowledge and taste to her jewelry. Wearable art in the truest sense of the term!

All photos the property of MKWind, used with permission.

  1. janhaltn
    September 11, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Strange handcuffs? I can admire the work that went into design them and not care for the finish product. Hal

  2. TWF
    September 11, 2022 at 11:52 am

    I like the earrings.

