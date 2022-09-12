Repost: Georgia on My Mind

10/21/14: Photographer Alex Doomer ventured over the crumbling threshhold to capture these amazing photographs of this 4-story beauty. With views of the Black Sea and all this style, it’s hard to imagine anyone abandoning it. I certainly couldn’t have walked away.
September 12, 2022 at 7:39 am
I can’t imagine leaving this property either. I’m sure the backstory is compelling.
September 12, 2022 at 8:06 am
The owners died and they left no heirs? The maintence cost were more then anybody could pay? The repair costs were just too much. With all that said, it is a beautiful old place but does it have electric? Finally is it for sale? If it was in the USA, code enforcement could prevent it from being rebuilt/repaired. Hal
September 12, 2022 at 8:42 am
These kind of things just break my heart. If walls could talk I wonder what they would say.
