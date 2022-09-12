My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Georgia on My Mind

by 3 Comments

nouveau 1

©Alex Doomer

10/21/14: Photographer Alex Doomer ventured over the crumbling threshhold to capture these amazing photographs of this 4-story beauty. With views of the Black Sea and all this style, it’s hard to imagine anyone abandoning it. I certainly couldn’t have walked away.

nouveau 2

©Alex Doomer

nouveau 4

©Alex Doomer

nouveau 5

©Alex Doomer

nouveau 6

©Alex Doomer

nouveau 8

©Alex Doomer

nouveau 9

©Alex Doomer

©Alex Doomer

©Alex Doomer

©Alex Doomer

©Alex Doomer

©Alex Doomer

©Alex Doomer

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Georgia on My Mind

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    September 12, 2022 at 7:39 am

    I can’t imagine leaving this property either. I’m sure the backstory is compelling.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    September 12, 2022 at 8:06 am

    The owners died and they left no heirs? The maintence cost were more then anybody could pay? The repair costs were just too much. With all that said, it is a beautiful old place but does it have electric? Finally is it for sale? If it was in the USA, code enforcement could prevent it from being rebuilt/repaired. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    September 12, 2022 at 8:42 am

    These kind of things just break my heart. If walls could talk I wonder what they would say.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.