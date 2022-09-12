Repost: Georgia on My Mind

10/21/14: Photographer Alex Doomer ventured over the crumbling threshhold to capture these amazing photographs of this 4-story beauty. With views of the Black Sea and all this style, it’s hard to imagine anyone abandoning it. I certainly couldn’t have walked away.

Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!