Repost: Irreverent A.F.

WARNING: obscenity ahead

Ashley Longshore

4/7/19: Pop artist Ashley Longshore is utterly, unapologetically herself. She paints these beautiful paintings and stunning portraits in bright colors full of flowers and designer stuff and iconic images, and then “ruins” them with her unfiltered, subversive words. She is foul-mouthed and funny and body positive and utterly unashamed to proclaim aloud what my brain screams silently more often than I’d like to admit.

“You will be too much for some people. Those aren’t your people.”

-Ashley Longshore

Her giant-scaled art is a favorite among feminist luminaries like Gloria Steinem, Diane von Furstenberg, and Chouchou Namagab, and hangs in many, many private collections. She’s been called the new Andy Warhol. I did appreciate a lot of Warhol’s work, but with the exception of his diamond dust shoes, at this point, I think I would rather own a Longshore.

In addition to her fantastic portraits and word art, Longshore has also produced a hysterical series of fake book covers that are not to be missed.

You can see all of Ashley Longshore’s work on her website and on Instagram, and you can buy her crazy/wonderful art in her online shop.