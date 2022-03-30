I have written before about the art featured in The Saturday Evening Post, but one of its best-loved current features is the magazine’s limerick contest! Every other month, The Post puts up one of its wonderful vintage illustrations, and anyone may enter by sending a limerick that fits the image. The winning limerick and a selection of favorite honorable mentions are then posted in connection with each issue.
You can enter the limerick contest on The Saturday Evening Post contest page and you can see some more of the winners in their limerick archive.
Now, onto the G-rated fun! Below are a few of the images along with my favorite of the limerick submissions.
March 30, 2022 at 6:54 am
Super cute and fun to read. Enjoyed it – Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 30, 2022 at 7:32 am
Some very talented writers out there!
LikeLike
March 30, 2022 at 8:53 am
i love how much story and character is packed into the illustrations. And the limericks are fun, too! I feel the need to make a lime*rick* Rick-roll joke here, tho.
LikeLike