The Street is Their Gallery

In the country of Georgia, in the capital city of Tbilisi, there is a striking collection of murals by a fascinating range of artists from around the globe. The Tbilisi Mural Festival, which started in 2019, has put Georgia on the map as an important hub of street mural art, and the works created for the fest have left me positively gob smacked.
“TBILISI MURAL FEST [creates] unique examples of successful post-soviet urban intervention. The inaugural Festival showcased world-renowned muralists and local artists. Henceforth, the goal of the annual TBILISI MURAL FEST has become transforming the city into one whole public exhibition experience, featuring some of the Best examples of contemporary street art. Following years of unorganized and chaotic construction works, we aim to turn unattractive buildings into art objects. Furthermore, artists are encouraged to convey their messages and legacy through the power of art.”– About Tbilisi Mural Fest
You can learn more about the Tbilisi Mural Fest on their website, you can see photos of the amazing large-scale works on Instagram, and you can watch videos of the art being created on the festival’s YouTube channel.
March 29, 2022 at 9:15 am
This is not the first time that I have seen this type of art, but I am amazed over and over by it. There is/was one or two in the downtown area of Memphis TN. Later this summer I am going to finally sell my house in Florida and move back to Memphis so I have some family in the area. So, I will probably be offline for days. I will do my best to check my email at my son’s house. Unlike some people I check my email daily. Hal
March 29, 2022 at 9:20 am
I think they are great.
March 29, 2022 at 12:03 pm
These are fantastic. Murals always contribute so much to a cityscape so I am surprised all cities around the globe are not following Tbilisi’s example and finding ways to engage artists in creating these large scale works of art.
