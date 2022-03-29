The Street is Their Gallery

Artist: 1010

In the country of Georgia, in the capital city of Tbilisi, there is a striking collection of murals by a fascinating range of artists from around the globe. The Tbilisi Mural Festival, which started in 2019, has put Georgia on the map as an important hub of street mural art, and the works created for the fest have left me positively gob smacked.

“TBILISI MURAL FEST [creates] unique examples of successful post-soviet urban intervention. The inaugural Festival showcased world-renowned muralists and local artists. Henceforth, the goal of the annual TBILISI MURAL FEST has become transforming the city into one whole public exhibition experience, featuring some of the Best examples of contemporary street art. Following years of unorganized and chaotic construction works, we aim to turn unattractive buildings into art objects. Furthermore, artists are encouraged to convey their messages and legacy through the power of art.” – About Tbilisi Mural Fest

You can learn more about the Tbilisi Mural Fest on their website, you can see photos of the amazing large-scale works on Instagram, and you can watch videos of the art being created on the festival’s YouTube channel.