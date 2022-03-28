Last Name First

Avery Anna

Social Media star Avery Anna has it all. The singer/songwriter has looks, brains, tons of talent, and millions of followers. I’m especially enamored of her single Narcissist, which has garnered nearly 4 million views. Her lyrics are surprising for one so young, and her voice is a perfect match for her music. I look forward to hearing more from her!

I should hate you ’cause I love you

You should hate yourself for treating me like that

We both know you only love you

Did you know they have a name for that?

You say that I’m crazy

You say that you’re sorry

Won’t happen again

You say I’m dramatic

I’m overreacting

And maybe I am

And I know you’ll get over me

But can you get over yourself?

Before you go and love somebody else

You should probably get some help – Narcissist by Avery Anna

You can hear all of Avery Anna’s wonderful country/crossover original music on her YouTube channel, and you can follow the artist on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.