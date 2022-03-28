Last Name First

Social Media star Avery Anna has it all. The singer/songwriter has looks, brains, tons of talent, and millions of followers. I’m especially enamored of her single Narcissist, which has garnered nearly 4 million views. Her lyrics are surprising for one so young, and her voice is a perfect match for her music. I look forward to hearing more from her!
I should hate you ’cause I love you
You should hate yourself for treating me like that
We both know you only love you
Did you know they have a name for that?
You say that I’m crazy
You say that you’re sorry
Won’t happen again
You say I’m dramatic
I’m overreacting
And maybe I am
And I know you’ll get over me– Narcissist by Avery Anna
But can you get over yourself?
Before you go and love somebody else
You should probably get some help
You can hear all of Avery Anna’s wonderful country/crossover original music on her YouTube channel, and you can follow the artist on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.