My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Last Name First

by Leave a comment

Avery Anna

Social Media star Avery Anna has it all. The singer/songwriter has looks, brains, tons of talent, and millions of followers. I’m especially enamored of her single Narcissist, which has garnered nearly 4 million views. Her lyrics are surprising for one so young, and her voice is a perfect match for her music. I look forward to hearing more from her!

I should hate you ’cause I love you
You should hate yourself for treating me like that
We both know you only love you
Did you know they have a name for that?

You say that I’m crazy
You say that you’re sorry
Won’t happen again
You say I’m dramatic
I’m overreacting
And maybe I am

And I know you’ll get over me
But can you get over yourself?
Before you go and love somebody else
You should probably get some help

– Narcissist by Avery Anna

You can hear all of Avery Anna’s wonderful country/crossover original music on her YouTube channel, and you can follow the artist on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.