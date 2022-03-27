Repost: Five Boys From Nottingham

3/11/15: This week’s music discovery is one I cannot stop playing. Amber Run is a 5-piece band from Nottingham. One of the newer darlings of the U.K. music festival circuit, their first album drops on April 27, 2015.

The video below is one of The Mahogany Sessions, so it’s entirely acoustic, and added to the already lovely voices of the band are the London Contemporary Voices, the leading “non-traditional” choir in the U.K. I don’t know whose idea it was to put the two together, but the results are hauntingly beautiful, and that last chorus absolutely does me in.

I tried to find out more about the band, but I was largely unsuccessful. However, I did find the official music video and original recording of the song, which I’ve included below. As spectacular as the chorale acoustic version is, the music video is a great piece of work in its own right. Very engaging storytelling. I think you’ll like it.

In case you, too, are a little hooked on the story, the next installment is here:

Vexingly, there does not appear to be a part 3. However, if you still haven’t had enough Amber Run, they did one more acoustic Mahogany Session, this one is without the choir, but it’s still quite nice.

LATE ADDITION! I just discovered that Amber Run did a very nice cover of one of my favorite songs of all time, Imogen Heap’s “Hide & Seek.” I knew I liked these guys!

You can hear all of Amber Run’s beautiful recordings on their website, and you can follow the London Contemporary Voices on their website, too.