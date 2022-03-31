Etsomnia™ 340: Tough Mother

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Mom-suitable grinder with Kief Catcher above by GardenAndGalaxy.

I don’t spend a lot of time writing about my Beloved. For one thing, she’d rather I didn’t. For another, I don’t like to brag. But the truth is she’s awesome, and she completely gets me. Want to know my favorite gift of all time from Beloved? Saw horses; real, legit, heavy-duty saw horses. I was so excited, I positively whooped for joy. It was the best non-girly gift I’ve ever received.

When I realized how happy those things made me (and how amused Beloved was with my utter joy), it got me thinking about unexpected Mother’s Day gifts; atypical gifts that celebrate those square peg, atypical, rough-and-tumble, rock-and-roll moms out there. Even the mothers one typically associates with hostess aprons, strings of pearls, and nail salon gift certificates* have a secret yearning for something that seems off-brand. This week, we’re giving the finger (sorry, Mom) to the commercials touting flowers and jewelry. We’re gonna dig deep, and find the things that would make our mothers’ inner bad asses whoop for joy.

*PLEASE NOTE: my mother was one of those hostess apron ladies, and I couldn’t love her more. I am NOT judging anyone. Just trying to exercise a little outside-the-box thinking this year.

Gardening tools may seem like a typical mother’s day gift, but when they’re hand turned and forged like this heirloom-quality set, they become something truly special. By GardenTools

Your mom is force to be reconned with. Why not give her a briefcase that tells the world how legit she really is? By GrassLanders

Does your rock-and-roll-loving mom rule? YOU KNOW SHE DOES! By LittleFriendsApparel

You know who wears shoes? EVERYONE. Badass executive shoe shine box by AmericanShineCo

Your mom has been standing on the sidelines, screaming at coaches and refs and cheering you on for years. Why not make it official with a professional coach whistle? By PrecisionMemory

An amazing gift for a bold, cool, fashion-forward mom. By KLclothingCreations

Your mom has always been there to show you the way home. Doesn’t she deserve a beautiful, personalized, engraved compass? You bet she does! By Bgenius15

Some fierce mom out there wants one of these beautiful, blinged-out pill organizers. (I know I do) By LaserCutsnCrafts

Is your mom a brilliant, avid reader? How about a bookmark as one-of-a-kind as she is? By HashtagLeatherworks

Your fashionista mamma deserves a bag as fashion-forward as she is! By Bucklesbury

Nailed it! By UniqueAndYoursGifts

Kintsugi, the Japanese practice of making something beautiful from cracks and scars, is very special to me. I think a DIY Kintsugi kit would be an exceptional gift, especially for a mom who’s been through some tough things and come out the other side (and who among us hasn’t?). By MoraApproved