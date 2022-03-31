Etsomnia™ 340: Tough Mother

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I don’t spend a lot of time writing about my Beloved. For one thing, she’d rather I didn’t. For another, I don’t like to brag. But the truth is she’s awesome, and she completely gets me. Want to know my favorite gift of all time from Beloved? Saw horses; real, legit, heavy-duty saw horses. I was so excited, I positively whooped for joy. It was the best non-girly gift I’ve ever received.
When I realized how happy those things made me (and how amused Beloved was with my utter joy), it got me thinking about unexpected Mother’s Day gifts; atypical gifts that celebrate those square peg, atypical, rough-and-tumble, rock-and-roll moms out there. Even the mothers one typically associates with hostess aprons, strings of pearls, and nail salon gift certificates* have a secret yearning for something that seems off-brand. This week, we’re giving the finger (sorry, Mom) to the commercials touting flowers and jewelry. We’re gonna dig deep, and find the things that would make our mothers’ inner bad asses whoop for joy.
*PLEASE NOTE: my mother was one of those hostess apron ladies, and I couldn’t love her more. I am NOT judging anyone. Just trying to exercise a little outside-the-box thinking this year.
March 31, 2022 at 6:34 am
Even though not all of these things would be right for me, I like every selection because it is non-traditional and would really key in on something specific about the recipient. My kids have never gifted me traditional things for Mother’s Day (except for chocolates) because I am not much of a girly-girl. I like that they gift me quirky, bonkers things because that is who they are. I absolutely love that leather satchel and the Kintsugi kit.
March 31, 2022 at 8:40 am
Me too…I’ve added the Kintsugi kit to my list.
March 31, 2022 at 7:10 am
HOLD ON!! This male wants a couple of those. I did find all of them interesting. But that briefcase is outstanding. Hal
March 31, 2022 at 8:41 am
Actually I’ve added a couple of these to my list.
