Bettys, the First Hundred Years

I realize it’s the day after Easter, but I came across this magnificent video, and just had to share. These are Bettys Imperial Easter Eggs, and if someone gave one of them to me as a child, I would likely have died of happiness (and possibly sugar shock).

Bettys is a Yorkshire-based craft chocolatier and bakery that’s been around since 1919. The shop looks back to its 1920s roots for ideas, and amazingly, both their recipes and their decor hit the mark. I have a real soft spot for family businesses that have been around for a long time, and this is one of the best. The first of the videos below is actually part 1 of a 5-part documentary about the origins of the business, and it’s a wonderful story. In fact, Bettys is such an iconic story, it’s even got a book written about it!

Bettys has certainly come into the 21st century in a big way, with a serious social media presence to supplement their amazing shop, online store, and tea rooms. Good for them! There’s even a Bettys Baking Secrets series on YouTube. I plan on bingeing those very soon!

You can learn more about Bettys on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.