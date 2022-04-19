Today, we’re taking a look at one of my favorite categories of jewelry making. Plique-à-jour is a French term that translates loosely to “letting in the daylight.” The term describes a category of jewelry that uses transparent enamel without backing, creating a stained glass effect. It was most popular during the Art Nouveau era, which produced many fine examples of the merging of the art of the age in glowing miniature. I am fortunate enough to own a couple of pieces of this style of jewelry, and they’re so gorgeous, I’m tempted to hang them in my windows when I’m not wearing them.

