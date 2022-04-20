I have been getting gale warnings for days about our weather overnight (it will be over by the time this publishes), so it seemed like a good day to talk about a photography contest that deals with dramatic weather, the Storm Photos of the Year (affectionately known as The Stormys).
Beloved and I love dramatic weather. In fact, you’d be crazy to live where we live and NOT enjoy weather, because boy, we get a lot of it. I always thought I could have been a great storm chaser. Whenever something interesting (or potentially terrible) is headed our way, we are positively glued to the TV, hoping for good footage of our impending doom. Now that I write it down, I am beginning to suspect we’re a little stupid. But at least we’re not alone.
The Stormys are only in their second year, and they’ve already received thousands of entries. Go check them out!
You can follow the Storm Photos of the Year on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
April 20, 2022 at 6:29 am
Fantastic photos! I do love a dramatic sky and I have always loved lightning storms. One of my travel bucket list items is to see a massive lightning storm while on a prairie so I can see far and wide.
April 20, 2022 at 9:48 am
That’s a cool vision!
April 20, 2022 at 8:28 am
I even love the trophy!
April 20, 2022 at 9:49 am
Isn’t that trophy fantastic? I love it, too.
April 20, 2022 at 8:45 am
After years of farming I still “keep an eye ” on the weather. These photos are beautiful but until you have been in one of them you really can’t grasp the power. Here in the South we often have sleepless nights when the NOAH radio keeps us up .
April 20, 2022 at 9:50 am
I’m sure that’s scary. We rarely get tornados in New York City, and since we’ve moved to the water, all we ever see are waterspouts. We do get our share of hurricanes, though those tend to be less photogenic.
April 20, 2022 at 11:08 am
I remember when I was driving from California to St. Louis. I saw what looked like a tornado in the distance. There were two 18-wheel trucks that had stopped. I got in behind them hoping I would be safe. The tornado never got much closer and the trucks started to move and so did I. There were no cell phones in those days and I did not have a camera with me or I could have taken a picture. Only one that I have ever seen in my lifetime. I hope it was the last one also. Hal
