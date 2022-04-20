@tornadotactics_fj

I have been getting gale warnings for days about our weather overnight (it will be over by the time this publishes), so it seemed like a good day to talk about a photography contest that deals with dramatic weather, the Storm Photos of the Year (affectionately known as The Stormys).

Beloved and I love dramatic weather. In fact, you’d be crazy to live where we live and NOT enjoy weather, because boy, we get a lot of it. I always thought I could have been a great storm chaser. Whenever something interesting (or potentially terrible) is headed our way, we are positively glued to the TV, hoping for good footage of our impending doom. Now that I write it down, I am beginning to suspect we’re a little stupid. But at least we’re not alone.

The Stormys are only in their second year, and they’ve already received thousands of entries. Go check them out!

You can follow the Storm Photos of the Year on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.