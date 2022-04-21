My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 343: Family Show

by 1 Comment

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Shirt above by MagicLifeDesignUS.

This week, I thought it would be fun to explore items on Etsy labeled “family.” The concept of family inspires some really lovely and creative items, and of course, some crass and ridiculous stuff as well.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Even the Manson Family was less scary than this Center Part Gang.
I just love this idea! By IndyWildheart
I know it’s meant to be sweet, but this one gave me the creeps. Maybe don’t stuff it like he’s still in there…
I like it! By Burgeandcompany
I have no words…
That I get! By WRCraftStudio
If this is on top, I think I’ll pass on the cake. What is the matter with those children’s heads?
How sweet! By iMadeThisDayton
Rude.
I believe I may be related to these people… By CedarCrateMarket
They call it a family costume, I call it lazy.
Thank you for asking. As it happens, I’m NOT sure! By DoormatsDirect
Listed as suitable for a brothers’ room. LOL.
Thank goodness they only have dogs. Their children would definitely grow up to be entitled arses.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 343: Family Show

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    April 21, 2022 at 8:13 am

    The dog faces in that last item….I cannot stop laughing! Poor pups.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.