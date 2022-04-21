Etsomnia™ 343: Family Show

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

This week, I thought it would be fun to explore items on Etsy labeled “family.” The concept of family inspires some really lovely and creative items, and of course, some crass and ridiculous stuff as well.

Even the Manson Family was less scary than this Center Part Gang.

I just love this idea! By IndyWildheart

I know it’s meant to be sweet, but this one gave me the creeps. Maybe don’t stuff it like he’s still in there…

I like it! By Burgeandcompany

I have no words…

That I get! By WRCraftStudio

If this is on top, I think I’ll pass on the cake. What is the matter with those children’s heads?

How sweet! By iMadeThisDayton

Rude.

I believe I may be related to these people… By CedarCrateMarket

They call it a family costume, I call it lazy.

Thank you for asking. As it happens, I’m NOT sure! By DoormatsDirect

Listed as suitable for a brothers’ room. LOL.

Thank goodness they only have dogs. Their children would definitely grow up to be entitled arses.