Etsomnia™ 343: Family Show

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Shirt above by
MagicLifeDesignUS.
This week, I thought it would be fun to explore items on Etsy labeled "family."
inspires some family and really lovely , and of course, some creative items and crass stuff as well. ridiculous
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
Even the Manson Family was less scary than this Center Part Gang.
I just love this idea! By IndyWildheart
I know it’s meant to be sweet, but this one gave me the creeps. Maybe don’t stuff it like he’s still in there…
I like it! By Burgeandcompany
I have no words…
That I get! By WRCraftStudio
If this is on top, I think I’ll pass on the cake. What is the matter with those children’s heads?
How sweet! By iMadeThisDayton
Rude.
I believe I may be related to these people… By CedarCrateMarket
They call it a family costume, I call it lazy.
Thank you for asking. As it happens, I’m NOT sure! By DoormatsDirect
Listed as suitable for a brothers’ room. LOL.
Thank goodness they only have dogs. Their children would definitely grow up to be entitled arses.
The dog faces in that last item….I cannot stop laughing! Poor pups.
