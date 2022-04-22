A Scottish Folk Music Primer

A couple of weeks ago, I posted about the folk song Wild Mountain Thyme. Friend and loyal reader Laura couldn’t believe I didn’t know the song which is so commonly known in Scotland. Realizing that my education had a big fat hole in it, I asked her for a list of Scottish folk songs I should know. Laura gave me a list, I happily did my homework, and here they are. Thanks to Laura for today’s lovely music!
MacPherson’s Rant performed by The Corries
Loch Tay Boat Song performed by Paul McKenna
Mingulay Boat Song Performed by The Longest Johns
Lewis Bridal Song/Mairi’s Wedding performed by The Irish Rovers (I also enjoyed Kenneth McKellar’s version)
The Braes o’Killiecrankie performed by John King
Child Ballads performed by Anaïs Mitchell & Jefferson Hamer (If you watch it on YouTube, the entire collection should play)
The songs of Robert Burns performed by Eddi Reader (another playlist)
Next thing, you will become addicted to Outlander! And obviously it’s time for me to set up a Celtic playlist on Apple Music.
I am glad you enjoyed exploring traditional Scottish folk songs. You’ve only scratched the surface with these recommendations straight off the top of my head. A person could definitely keep going. You could easily create a playlist of songs that are only about the Jacobite rebellions and Bonnie Prince Charlie. I grew up singing a lot of these songs – we performed them a lot at school – and listening to them. The Kenneth McKellar version of the Lewis Bridal Song gave me flashbacks to performing that at a Hogmanay party in Aberdeen when I was very wee because that was the version I was most familiar with back then.
happy music
