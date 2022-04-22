A Scottish Folk Music Primer

A couple of weeks ago, I posted about the folk song Wild Mountain Thyme. Friend and loyal reader Laura couldn’t believe I didn’t know the song which is so commonly known in Scotland. Realizing that my education had a big fat hole in it, I asked her for a list of Scottish folk songs I should know. Laura gave me a list, I happily did my homework, and here they are. Thanks to Laura for today’s lovely music!

MacPherson’s Rant performed by The Corries

Loch Tay Boat Song performed by Paul McKenna

Mingulay Boat Song Performed by The Longest Johns

Lewis Bridal Song/Mairi’s Wedding performed by The Irish Rovers (I also enjoyed Kenneth McKellar’s version)

The Braes o’Killiecrankie performed by John King

Child Ballads performed by Anaïs Mitchell & Jefferson Hamer (If you watch it on YouTube, the entire collection should play)

The songs of Robert Burns performed by Eddi Reader (another playlist)