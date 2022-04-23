My OBT

Repost: The Metal Man

Anton Kovka

5/24/19: These are the unbelievably beautiful metal figures by metal artist Anton Kovka, also known as Anton Yakushev. Googling this guy turned up very little information, but I did find exceptional examples of his work, both very big and very small.

I did discover that Anton hails from Russia, has been working in metal for only 16 years, and has reportedly been featured in a number of Russian and Ukranian blacksmithing publications (none which seem to be online). The artist regularly teaches workshops around the world, and will be teaching a master class at the Metal Museum in Memphis, TN, from June 21 through June 23, 2019.

You can follow the young metal artist on Facebook and Instagram. There are also a number of videos of his works in progress on his YouTube channel.

  1. lois
    April 23, 2022 at 7:01 am

    No favorites. These are all exquisite in their detail. Although I would not mind that stairwell railing at my house…

