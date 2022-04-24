My OBT

Repost: Riotous Color

10/23/19: Master colorist Janey Cascaddan does magical things with hair. I found her when I was poking around Instagram looking at creative hair color photos. It was amazing how many innovative stylists tagged Cascaddan as color inspiration. Once I got a look at her work, I got why she had moved so many talented colorists to try new things.

Cascaddan owns the Rock Your Locks salon in Saginaw, Michigan, and she’s a Pulp Riot hair color brand ambassador. Considering the amazing looks she achieves, I can understand why she’s such a big fan of the product.

You can see all of Janey Cascaddan’s miraculous hair color adventures on Instagram and Facebook. And you can check out Pulp Riot’s phenomenal colors on their website.

  1. bcparkison
    April 24, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Pretty colors and very creative style. I’m just not into showmanship.

