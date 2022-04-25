The Queen of Cross-Hatching

Elena Limkina

Limkina’s compositions are fanciful and incredibly creative. I can’t imagine how she comes up with the juxtapositions of fauna (and occasionally flora) that she creates, but they all look mysterious and utterly fascinating. They seem like they’d be drawings in a centuries-old book of spells or at least illustrations in a book about necromancy.

After looking at the dip pen cross-hatched illustrations in artist Elena Limkina’s sketchbooks, I imagined the artist must be some kind of mad monk, working away in a tower by candlelight; they have that kind of moody Baroque feel to them. Imagine my surprise when I realized the artist was a vital young woman, and a looker at that!

“I like the complexity of the task—to convey feelings, emotions, form, without using color. I use some parts of the sketches in intaglio printing (etchings, aquatint), and I would like to transfer some of them to large canvases and sculptures in the future.”

