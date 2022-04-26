My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Radio Days

by 3 Comments

I was recently showing a beautiful Upper West Side apartment on a high floor with views across NYC, and I needed to set the mood. The apartment had been perfectly staged, and it was a great space, but something more was needed. I know some agents say the smell of something baking in the oven makes a house feel more like a home to prospective buyers, but that wasn’t the right tone for this place. I needed something more swanky. Since I am particularly attuned to music and soundscapes, I tried putting on WQXR, the local classical music station. That worked well enough until the opera program started – not everyone likes opera, and I didn’t want to put people off. I needed something more upbeat and universally likeable that would set the mood. I tried contemporary jazz, but it wasn’t quite right either. And then it came to me. Big band was the solution!

That was when I discovered the YouTube playlist called Radio Days – Big Bands Play Best Of Golden Songs From the Days of the Radio. Though it seems like it’s from a single album, I haven’t been able to find it anywhere else, so I just keep playing the album on YouTube over and over. It’s just fantastic, and at 2 hours and 30 minutes, it’s sure to keep me amused for quite some time to come.

You can follow Jazz & Blues Legends (the label that put out the album) on Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Radio Days

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 26, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Good music…How did the ‘show” go. Was it a sale.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. lois
    April 26, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Big Band music is so wonderful! This is such a great idea–music instead of ‘freshly baked cookies.’ I would be entranced–and be dancing around the apartment. Hope the sale went well!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    April 26, 2022 at 9:19 am

    I still want to get up and dance when I hear big band music. I got to see a lot of them one or two nightstands in St. Louis. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.