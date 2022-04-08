Christine Parker

The 2020 film Wild Mountain Thyme starring Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, and Christopher Walken was recently recommended to me. I found myself with nothing to watch one evening, and put it on, not expecting much. The movie is a truly lovely story, featuring a pair of (wildly attractive) star-crossed lovers who get tangled up in a land dispute involving their two families. During the film, Emily Blunt sings a song I couldn’t stop replaying, for which the movie was named. Blunt does a beautiful, emotional job with the song, but I wanted to hear a few more interpretations, so I looked to YouTube. It delivered up the lovely Christine Parker, about whom I am posting today.

A child prodigy, Parker started playing piano when she was 4, though her songwriting talents didn’t emerge until she was a teenager. As soon as she finished school, Parker began to pursue music full time, but though her voice and music were beautiful on their own, she wasn’t content to do what everyone else was doing. For example, her first self-directed album, The Chapel Sessions, was recorded during a 5-week trip around the UK, producing and filming each song in a different centuries-old English church.

Though I came for her version of Wild Mountain Thyme, I will be coming back for Parker’s originals, which are smooth and melodic and utterly lovely.

You can follow the silken-voiced Christine Parker on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.