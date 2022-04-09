Repost: Texts From Last Century

664/24/15: Perhaps the most successful mixed marriage of all time, this is the genius Tumblr known as If Paintings Could Text. The premise is bizarre yet very simple. They pair iconic paintings by the great masters with thought bubbles bearing Texts From Last Night-style captions, and the results are hilarious. There are a few hundred up on the site, so if you like these, go look at the rest!
Though they stopped posting in 2017, If Paintings Could Text’s content is still up and very entertaining. You can check them out on this Instagram and this one and on Tumblr, of course.
(True story.) Raphael | Detail, Sistine Madonna | 1512
Jean-Honoré Fragonard | The Swing | 1767
Edward Hopper | Office At Night | 1940
Frans Hals | Shrovetide Revellers | c.1615
Vittorio Reggianini | An Illicit Letter | 1858-1924
Salvador Dali | Persistence of Memory | 1931
Mary Stevenson Cassatt | The Tea | c.1880
Lucas Cranach the Elder | The Judgement of Paris | c.1528
Édouard Manet | A Bar at the Folies-Bergère | 1882
Jacques-Louis David | The Intervention of the Sabine Women | 1799
Nicolas Poussin | The Athenaeum- The Infant Jupiter Nurtured by the Goat Amalthea | c. 1638
Grant Wood | American Gothic | 1930
John Everett Millais | Ophelia | 1852
Edward Hopper | Nighthawks | 1942
Henry Fuseli | The Nightmare | 1781
Henri Regnault | Salomé | 1870
