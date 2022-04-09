My OBT

Repost: Texts From Last Century

texting 1664/24/15: Perhaps the most successful mixed marriage of all time, this is the genius Tumblr known as If Paintings Could Text. The premise is bizarre yet very simple. They pair iconic paintings by the great masters with thought bubbles bearing Texts From Last Night-style captions, and the results are hilarious. There are a few hundred up on the site, so if you like these, go look at the rest!

Though they stopped posting in 2017, If Paintings Could Text’s content is still up and very entertaining. You can check them out on this Instagram and this one and on Tumblr, of course.

Raphael | Detail, Sistine Madonna | 1512

Jean-Honoré Fragonard | The Swing | 1767

Edward Hopper | Office At Night | 1940

Frans Hals | Shrovetide Revellers | c.1615

Vittorio Reggianini | An Illicit Letter | 1858-1924

Salvador Dali | Persistence of Memory | 1931

Mary Stevenson Cassatt | The Tea | c.1880

Lucas Cranach the Elder | The Judgement of Paris | c.1528

Édouard Manet | A Bar at the Folies-Bergère | 1882

Jacques-Louis David | The Intervention of the Sabine Women | 1799

Nicolas Poussin | The Athenaeum- The Infant Jupiter Nurtured by the Goat Amalthea | c. 1638

Grant Wood | American Gothic | 1930

John Everett Millais | Ophelia | 1852

Edward Hopper | Nighthawks | 1942

Henry Fuseli | The Nightmare | 1781

Henri Regnault | Salomé | 1870

