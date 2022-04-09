Repost: Texts From Last Century

664/24/15: Perhaps the most successful mixed marriage of all time, this is the genius Tumblr known as If Paintings Could Text. The premise is bizarre yet very simple. They pair iconic paintings by the great masters with thought bubbles bearing Texts From Last Night-style captions, and the results are hilarious. There are a few hundred up on the site, so if you like these, go look at the rest!

Though they stopped posting in 2017, If Paintings Could Text’s content is still up and very entertaining. You can check them out on this Instagram and this one and on Tumblr, of course.