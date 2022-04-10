Repost: Going Up

My OBT

11/19/16: I thought today I’d look for unusual and beautiful public staircases from around the world. My search turned up some real beauties! Although many of these examples are found in some of the world’s most dangerous places, in locations where violence is a regular occurrence and war is never far away, still the human spirit triumphs, at least in this small way.

I am forever in awe of people’s creativity and artistry and vision. Their remarkable ability to make beautiful something as utilitarian as a simple staircase, a way to get from here to there, never fails to amaze me. This is one of the reasons I just love the internet. Where else could we have gotten (in such short order) such a wonderfully diverse selection of lovely things?

Enjoy! (I have included locations and photo credits beneath each picture wherever I could.)

Beirut, Lebanon Photo: Street Art Utopia

Beirut, Lebanon
Photo: Street Art Utopia

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Photo: JustinTravels

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Photo: JustinTravels

uppertal, Germany Photo: FrizzText

Wuppertal, Germany
Photo: FrizzText

Stairs of Peace, Syria Photo: Jood Voluntary Team

Stairs of Peace, Syria
Photo: Jood Voluntary Team

6th Avenue Tiled Steps, San FranciscoPhoto: Yellofish

6th Avenue Tiled Steps, San Francisco
Photo: Yellofish

Algiers, Algeria Photo: PATRICK BAZ/AFP/Getty Images

Algiers, Algeria
Photo: PATRICK BAZ/AFP/Getty Images

Beirut, LebanonPhoto: Unknown

Beirut, Lebanon
Photo: Unknown

Valparaíso, Chile Photo: Oueduabroad

Valparaíso, Chile
Photo: Oueduabroad

Morlaix, FrancePhoto: ZAG

Morlaix, France
Photo: ZAG

Ottawa, CanadaPhoto: Susan Moore

Ottawa, Canada
Photo: Susan Moore

Tehran, IranPhoto: Farsi Zaban

Tehran, Iran
Photo: Farsi Zaban

Photo: Karley Gillis

Beirut, Lebanon
Photo: Karley Gillis

Philadelphia, USA Photo: RLeigh

Philadelphia, USA
Photo: RLeigh

  1. janhaltn
    April 10, 2022 at 8:14 am

    I have seen a couple of those somewhere else. Enjoyed looking at all of them. Hal

  2. Michele
    April 10, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Love the Salvador Dali staircase!

  3. isaiah46ministries
    April 10, 2022 at 10:52 am

    They are all astounding to see! Thank you.

  4. swallowridge2
    April 10, 2022 at 10:58 am

    You know I particularly like the piano keyboard staircase, but they are all creative and marvelous. The roses in Tehran are quite lovely too.

